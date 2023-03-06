With winter almost over, it’s around the time many municipalities put on half-load restrictions to protect roads.

Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Muskoka Lakes are set to put the restrictions in place starting March 13. It means vehicles over five tonnes per axle are prohibited from using certain roads.

“This restriction protects the road and road base from being permanently damaged during a spring thaw from heavy vehicle loads,” explains Brandon Hall, engineering technician with the Town of Huntsville. “As frost and moisture comes out of the road base, the road can then become softer and weaker. Heavy vehicle loads can cause the road to settle, break apart or even heave, which will lead to permanent road damage resulting in uneven driving surface and possible damage to vehicles.”

The restrictions for Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Muskoka Lakes are listed on the town’s websites.

Town of Bracebridge officials note that while signage is posted on most roads, the absence of signs doesn’t mean the restriction is not in place.

The half-load limit will continue until May 31.