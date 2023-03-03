Bracebridge’s Collin Cameron has added a silver medal to his collection after his successful run in the men’s five-kilometre sit-ski race at the Para-Nordic World Cup Finals in Utah.

The win was the 34-year-old’s sixth career World Cup win.

“I’m very happy with the race today,” said Cameron. “A 5-kilometre is really tough. It’s so easy to start too hard and cook yourself.”

The second-place finish comes after Cameron took gold on the opening day of the World Cup.

Cameron and his Canadian team won five medals Wednesday.

“It is nice to still end up on the podium,” he said “It was better weather (Wednesday) which made for perfect conditions.”

The World Cup continues this weekend and wraps up on March 8.