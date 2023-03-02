The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) is making its return.

District officials explain they’re registered with the Canada Revenue Agency, which allows them to host the free clinics.

The eligibility requirements and how to book an appointment are available on the district’s website.

“Last year our tax clinic volunteers completed more than 1,700 tax returns, so we know many residents in Muskoka are relying on these clinics to help with their financial security,” says Nancy Alcock, chair of the Community and Planning Services Committee. “We are so grateful for the time and effort of our volunteers and community partners who help District staff deliver these clinics to the people who need them most.”