The legacy of Miles Hammond, who died just shy of his first birthday in Feb. 2021, continues to be kept strong by his parents Kate and Kent.

The second annual fundraiser for the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital raised $25,000. It topped the $20,000 that was raised during the fundraiser last year. “We’re just thrilled,” says Kate Hammond.

“In addition to increasing the base of the endowment, this year’s fundraiser will support the purchase of a vital signs monitor,” explains Hunter Markle, community engagement officer for the hospital. “This piece of equipment is used all throughout the Hospital and observes patients’ critical body measurements, like blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. This particular monitor will be purchased for the Pediatric Oncology unit, helping our youngest Soldiers as they bravely fight their battle with cancer.”

Kate explains Miles’ received his chemotherapy treatment at the SickKids Hospital in Toronto while the majority of his care was done at the Orillia hospital.

- Advertisement -

“It’s pretty neat to have something that will directly impact other kids going through cancer treatment,” she says about the purchase of the monitor.

“In general, endowments are designed to keep the initial donation amount intact while using the investment income that builds year over year for charitable efforts,” explains Markle. “Mile’s endowment is classified as a “restricted endowment”, meaning that the principal is held in perpetuity, while the earnings from the invested donations are used to benefit pediatric patients as Soldiers’, as determined by the Hammond family.”

“Kent and I have talked often about how when you lose a child there are very, very few things that bring you comfort,” continues Kate. She says throughout what the couple has gone through, they have had the support of the community, their friends, and family. “They’re walking through the pain with you,” she says.

What was most important to Kate and Kent was supporting other families going through the same ordeal. “This is why we feel so strongly about supporting the Orillia hospital,” continues Kate.

“What we went through was pretty tough,” says Kent Hammond. “And this annual event is something that we like to do to help us keep our focus in February but also to remember our son.”

He adds the support they have gotten has “warmed their heart.”