A new batch of police recruits are set to hit the streets in Ontario.

A total of 19 provincial constables are joining the OPP’s Central Region. One will be stationed in Bracebridge while one will work in Huntsville.

They recently finished their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. and at the Ontario Provincial Police Acadamy in Orillia.

“Today marks the start of a remarkable career for the 19 Provincial Constables joining Central Region,” says Dwight Peer, chief superintendent of the OPP’s Central Region. “With diverse backgrounds and experience, these officers provide a wealth of knowledge and perspective to further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional frontline policing service. We remain committed to work collaboratively with our communities to prevent crime, enhance public safety, and reduce fatalities and injuries on our roadways, waterways and trails. ”

Along with the two officers set to start work in Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland, Nottawasaga, Orillia, Peterborough County, and Southern Georgian Bay will also be getting new officers.

“Congratulations and thank you to our newest officers for their dedication and commitment to serve with pride, professionalism and honour,” says Peer.