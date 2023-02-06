A single-snowmobile crash has left a 65-year-old with “serious injuries,” according to the Bracebridge OPP.

Provincial Constable Adrian Woods says it happened at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4. The only person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital but was later taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

Woods says the person is in “stable condition.”

The investigation is ongoing with crash reconstructionists on scene.

Woods asks anyone with information about what happened to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.