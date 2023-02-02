Kyle “The Monster” Nelson is in Las Vegas this weekend for his next UFC fight.

In the second match of his four-fight contract, the Huntsville native faces off against South Korean fighter Doo-ho Choi, this Saturday at 1:00 a.m. ET in the UFC Apex.

Nelson says he’s been doing an intense two-and-a-half-month training camp in preparation for the fight, having dropped to 145 lbs to compete as a featherweight. He says he’s feeling pretty good going in.

“I was able to eat a bit more during this training camp because of the extra time, so my training experience was far better. Definitely the best training camp of my career,” says Nelson. “I’m super excited to head down to Vegas and get this win for Canada.”

While Nelson has lost his last two fights, Choi comes in on a three-match losing streak and has not fought since 2019. Nelson says they’re a pretty even match in terms of physique and style, but he feels good about his odds.

“This is his first time back in a little bit, but I think it’s going to be a good matchup,” says Nelson. “He’s a good striker, and I’m a good striker. So I think we’re going to meet in the middle and throw lots of kicks and punches, and I think we’re going to see me finish him early.”

Going into Saturday, Nelson thanks all the people that have supported him thus far.

“Everyone that has reached out and wished me luck over Facebook or Instagram, everyone that’s bought a shirt or comes to my gym at Muskoka Martial Arts, cheers me on,” says Nelson. “Every little bit goes a long way when you come from a small community like this.”

Aside from the usual watch options, Nelson says you can catch the fight via a viewing party at Harvest Church, located at 5 Crescent Rd. in Huntsville.