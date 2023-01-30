UPDATE, 01/30: Provincial police say they have found the missing 35-year-old woman from the Huntsville area.

“The OPP would like to thank anyone who shared the appeal for assistance or provided any information,” they tweeted.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Huntsville OPP is looking for a missing 35-year-old from the Huntsville area.



According to police, she was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 p.m.

She is described as 5’2″, 130 lbs. with long, blond hair. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a yellow shirt, a black coat with fur along the hood, and black boots with white trim.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her to call 1-888-310-1122.