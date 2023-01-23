The District of Muskoka has chosen its contractor to redevelop Fairvern Nursing Home.

Construction management services for the Huntsville long-term care home have gone to Ottawa-based Buttcon East Limited.

“Buttcon Construction has a lot of experience in the long-term care construction industry,” says Jeff Yeo, Muskoka’s Director of Facilities and Support Services. “Thankfully, our design consultant also has quite a bit of experience on other projects with Buttcon as well. And colleagues across the province, we had great references that came back on this proponent. So we’re excited to see them coming to this project as a partner.”

Buttcon was chosen over three other companies from the GTA, and will be paid up to $10,710,000 plus tax for its services. The district’s Health Services committee approved the selection in a delegated decision, which means it will not require council approval.

It comes out of the $50,914,600 currently earmarked for the redevelopment of the home.

According to Yeo, the redevelopment team is also looking at potentially adding a childcare centre to the new building. However, Yeo says that part of the project would need to be further defined, and require more funding.

“Obviously it will benefit or supplement our child care programs at the district,” says Yeo. “It did [also] provide an opportunity for staff to access child care services, with the intent that it would help potential staff that may see a challenge if they were looking for employment at Fairvern, that they weren’t seeing a constraint for child care.”

In terms of the overall project, Yeo says they hope to be two-thirds done with design documents by the end of January and move on to the next stage of costing in early February. The redeveloped home is meant to start construction later this year, and open its doors in 2025.