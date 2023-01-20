Parks Canada wants to know whether the proposed White’s Falls Portage Dam replacement along the Trent-Severn Waterway is “likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.”

They’re asking anyone who has thoughts on the project to email [email protected] and include “White’s Portage Dam” in the subject line or call 705-750-4900 or 1-888-773-8888.

Comments must be submitted before Feb. 20.

The comments received will be part of Parks Canada’s detailed impact assessment. It will look into, among other things, the species at risk and fish in the area as well as their habitat.

According to Parks Canada, the project will see the dam replaced. The two-phase project will be done over two years. A tentative start date has yet to be announced. The new dam will include upgraded machinery, operator safety features, and a railing for public safety, among other things.