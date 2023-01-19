The 50th property acquired by the Muskoka Conservancy marks a major milestone for the registered charity.

The six-acre property is across the road from the Muskoka Highlands Golf Links in Bracebridge. Scott Young, executive director for the conservancy, explains it’s part of a larger meadow that is a popular spot for bird watchers. He says 128 species of birds have been observed in the area, including Golden and Bald Eagles and endangered species like the Bobolink and Eastern Meadowlark.

It brings the total acreage protected by the conservancy to 3,766. On top of that, according to the organization’s website, they protect 59,656 feet of shoreline.

“It’s important when you see the pace of development that’s happening in Muskoka,” says Young, adding selling or donating land to the conservancy should also be an option in people’s minds.

“We don’t need to develop every square inch of Muskoka because then it will cease to be the place we all love,” says Young. “Some of us were born here and love and some chose to come here because of its natural beauty.”

“It’s just exciting to be able to continue protecting these important areas of Muskoka,” says Young.

The plan is to keep the area as a meadow, according to Young. He says once the conservancy is able to study the land and better understand it, it will be mowed once a year. “That is carefully timed to avoid any nesting seasons,” he adds.

The land purchase was made possible thanks to money donated by John Fitzmaurice and Eve Richardson, as well as Dr. Kent and Susie Phillips.