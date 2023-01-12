A gourmet snowshoe event at Huntsville’s Camp Tawingo will raise money for the local hospital.

The Gourmet Marché Snowshoe Tour is back for another year on Feb. 25, supporting the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF). Participating “gourmands” will trek across the camp’s network of trails, stopping at five stations stocked with fancy food.

“Each station is hosted by a local chef, and you can basically go any direction on the trail that you want,” says Trish Kruusmagi with the HHF. “You’ll get a map that has highlights and locations. There’s also going to be little stops for other snacks and prizes, a campfire, tubing and sledding right over Lake Vernon. It’s gorgeous.”

If you don’t own snowshoes, Kruusmagi says they’re available at the camp but need to be reserved in advance. She adds that while you can walk the trails, snowshoeing is great exercise, not to mention significantly more fun.

According to Kruusmagi, the event supports the HHF’s Focus on Imaging campaign, which funds diagnostic equipment at the hospital. She says they’ve raised about $2.5-million of their $10-million goal, with about half going towards the recently-announced MRI machine.

“The funds raised will go towards equipment inside the hospital,” says Kruusmagi. “Most of you know that we have an MRI coming, so that’s pretty exciting, and that needs to be paid for too. All these events support purchasing lifesaving equipment at the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.”

Tickets can be bought at the camp’s website, and cost $50 for adults, $40 for teens 13 to 17, $25 for children over four, and free for those aged three and under. Early bird registration runs until Feb. 3, after which the price goes up by $10.

“It’s a really fun activity to do on a Saturday in the winter. Bring the kids, bring the family, and enjoy some outdoor winter fun along with some amazing food along the way,” says Kruusmagi, adding that pets are allowed as long as they’re leashed. “All in all, I think it’s going to be a great day. It is a fundraiser for the hospital, so we really appreciate that.”