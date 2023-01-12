Lake of Bays is warning drivers they could be towed without warning if they disobey the township’s winter parking rules.

“When our operators encounter an illegally parked vehicle, they often have no choice but to back all the way out of the road,” says Steve Peace, Superintendent of Public Works. “Sometimes for long stretches and often in poor weather conditions. This puts municipal operators’ safety at risk and greatly impacts our service delivery to our residents and visitors. It will not be tolerated.”

On top of being towed, officials say the owner will also be fined.

They say no parking is allowed on any road or street in Lake of Bays when it interferes with snow clearing.