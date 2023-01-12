Listen Live
News

Person charged after deadly boating accident on Lake Rosseau

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
A 26-year-old male from Huntsville has been charged after striking a 48-year-old male swimmer with his boat on Lake Rosseau.

She explains on July 25, 2022, around 6:45 AM, provincial police officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Lake Rosseau near Shamrock Lodge Rd. in Port Carling after receiving reports of an unresponsive swimmer. Bigley says the man was around 70 feet from a dock. She adds police were told the man had been swimming and was equipped with a visibility marker. Despite this, the man was hit by a boat.

Life-saving efforts were made, however, Bigley says the man died at the scene.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the male has been charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner. A court date has been scheduled for Feb. 7 in Bracebridge.

