The second home population is a “vital component of Muskoka’s culture,” according to the District of Muskoka.

They’re reaching out to those with a second home in the district to take a newly released survey. According to district officials, the survey will be used by district council, as well as the six municipalities in Muskoka, to “shape our communities to best meet the changing needs of all residents, and this survey is an essential tool to ensure we understand what is important to you.”

The officials point out there are more second-home residents in the region than permanent residents.

“Given the significance of the second home population and your contribution to Muskoka’s culture, economy and social structure, the District of Muskoka periodically conducts an anonymous survey to capture important information about you and your second home,” write officials on the district’s website.

The survey can be filled out anonymously through the district’s website. It will be available until Feb. 27.