Huntsville’s Got Talent is coming back to the stage for the first time since 2019.

The annual talent show started in 2017, but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels amazing to be back,” says event organizer Jennifer Jerrett. “People have missed going to the theatre. I think performers in general have missed that live audience. And we’ve got so many talented people in Huntsville who have just been chomping at the bit to get back in front of our community.”

Participants must record a video of themselves performing their talent, and submit it by Feb. Judges will narrow down the list to nine finalists, with a 10th chosen by community vote.

On March 3, those finalists will perform in front of a live audience at the Algonquin Theatre, with the top three winning $1000, $250, or $100.

“We are hoping for a ton of performers, of all different types of abilities,” says Jerrett. “It doesn’t only have to be a singer or a dancer. Whatever your talent is, bring it to us, we would love to see it.”

Tickets are $35, available now at the Algonquin Theatre’s website. All proceeds go towards Community Living Huntsville. Registration and show details are available at https://www.huntsvillesgottalent.com.

Jerrett adds that tickets tend to sell out fast, and you might want to start working on your act now.

“This is really what this event is about,” says Jerrett. “You can bring any talent to us, and you get to perform in front of a sold out audience. Let’s hope so.”