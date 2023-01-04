The Bracebridge Fire Department dealt with a high number of carbon monoxide calls thanks to the snowstorm that hit Muskoka over the holidays.

Kevin Plested, Fire Prevention Officer, says they dealt with eight carbon monoxide calls between Dec. 23 and 29. “It wouldn’t even be one on an average basis,” he says.

Plested says what makes carbon monoxide so dangerous is that it’s colourless and odourless. That’s where its nickname the “silent killer” comes from, he adds.

Thankfully, he says the home’s carbon monoxide alarms activated. “Working carbon monoxide alarms, as well as smoke alarms, are important,” Plested says.

The majority of the calls came on Christmas Eve with many powering on their generators for the first time in a while, Plested explains. “A lot of them talked about the generator not working very well,” he adds.

It’s vital, he says, to maintain generators. Plested says portable generators can likely be maintained by the homeowner so long as they follow the manufacturer’s instructions, but hardwired ones should be looked at by someone qualified.

Another issue, he continues, is that some homeowners didn’t properly clear away snow from outside vents. “If it’s on the side of a house you don’t have a walkway to then maybe it’s time to think about putting a walkway right to them,” says Plested.

“If it’s not vented properly to the outside, (carbon monoxide) could accumulate in the home,” adds Plested.

According to the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, exposure to carbon monoxide can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, and death. If your carbon monoxide goes off, they say to get everyone out of your home immediately and call 911.