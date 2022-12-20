Huntsville and Bracebridge are asking community members to sit on committees.

Each committee is composed of at least one representative of town council, with local residents filling the remaining positions.

In Huntsville, there are three new public committees. The Active Transportation and Public Transit, Community Services Master Plan and Waterfront Strategy, and Environment and Climate Change committees each have a one-year term.

Huntsville will also hire for one contract position to oversee the new committees, which was approved by council this month. The town’s Accessibility Advisory Committee and Public Library Board return as usual with four-year terms.

- Advertisement -

Excluding the Public Art Advisory Committee, which is a two-year term, all of Bracebridge’s public committees return for a four-year term. Those are the Accessibility Advisory, Adjustment for Consents, Adjustment for Minor Variances/Property Standards Appeal, Community Recognition, Bracebridge Library Board, and Gol kommune Norway Friendship committees.

The deadline for Bracebridge committee applications is Jan. 4, with information available on the town’s website. In Huntsville, you can apply online before Jan. 16, with more details available here.