The residents of Castle Peak Retirement Residence in Bracebridge have continued their annual tradition of donating to charity.

Doris Lythgoe, Chair of the Residents Council, says they raised $1,800 through sales at the home’s pub as well as through 50/50 tickets. “What we have done in the past is take that money and make a donation to charity,” she explains.

Once the money is tallied, Lythgoe says residents gather and vote on which charity – or in this case charities – the money will be donated to. This year, she says they decided to donate $600 each to the Manna Food Bank, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, and Hospice Muskoka’s Andy’s House.

“This donation is sent on behalf of the staff at Castle Peak Retirement Residence in recognition of their extraordinary efforts and loving care over the past year,” says Lythgoe, reading from the letter that is sent to each charity.

“We hope we can help out others in the community,” she adds. Lythgoe points out that some residents choose to make personal charitable donations throughout the year on top of contributing to this initiative. “It’s a good feeling to be able to give,” she says.

Lythgoe explains the initiative has been going on for many years. They’ve raised close to $30,000 over the years for various charitable organizations. In 2016, part of the funds raised came from the sales of the book At Your Age which included stories from the lives of 40 residents at Castle Peak. Proceeds from sales of the book were donated that year to charity.