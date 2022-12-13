Collin Cameron won his first sit-ski race of the season at the World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland over the weekend.

It’s also the fifth win in the Bracebridge native’s career, which includes a triumph at the 2019 World Championship.

“I’m really happy with how the day went,” said Cameron. “It’s a very different course than usual, so it was a great opportunity to play with some different race tactics and try and transfer a lot of the work from the summer.”

The victory comes a few months after the 34-year-old’s successful stay in Beijing for the Paralympics, where he won a trio of Bronze medals. Cameron also took home three Bronzes at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

In a media release from Nordiq Canada, they call Cameron “one of the most respected athletes in the Para-Nordic world.” They explain that Cameron was the fastest in the qualifying rounds and continued that momentum through the semi-finals and final round.

“The course was really narrow, so I was pretty focused on biding my time until an opportunity opened up just off a small downhill and really pushed that area,” said Cameron. “I was able to get passed two guys that started ahead of me. From there it was just ski well and hard to the finish straight, and then hard to the line.”

Cameron’s weekend began with a silver medal on the first day of the World Cup season on Saturday, Dec. 10.