Three units between the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital are now in COVID-19 outbreaks.

The south wing of the Huntsville hospital and the north wing at the Bracebridge hospital was placed in an outbreak on Oct. 14. The east wing of the Huntsville hospital was placed in an outbreak on Oct. 9.

Patients and staff are being tested at both sites as part of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s management protocols and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit the spread of the virus.

No visitation is permitted in any of the affected units except for approved circumstances involving essential caregivers and for palliative end-of-life patients.

“We are seeing increasing rates of COVID-19 infections posing tremendous pressures for patient flow and significant strain on our staff at both of our sites,” says Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO of MAHC, noting currently the hospital is providing care to more than 20 patients with COVID-19 across the two sites.

“Challenges with patient flow can create bottlenecks,” Harrison continues. “Because most of our inpatients require isolation, we are struggling with people needing an acute care bed left waiting in our emergency departments.”

Harrison reminds residents is isolate when feeling unwell, especially if they are dealing with symptoms of COVID-19.