News

Emergency exercise planned at Muskoka Airport

By Mathew Reisler
Photo supplied by: Great Canadian Wilderness

A simulated emergency exercise is planned for Thursday at the Muskoka Airport in Gravenhurst.

Photo supplied by: District of Muskoka

“Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke and action by first responders at the Muskoka Airport,” says Jennifer Duncan, Program Communications Specialist for the District of Muskoka. “It’s part of our planned emergency training exercises. We will be using the Muskoka Airport building and runway to simulate an aircraft accident, requiring the activation of Muskoka Airport’s emergency plan.”

Duncan says what will be happening is not real. According to her, it will be happening all morning and into the afternoon.

The simulation will involve police, firefighters, paramedics, community partners, district staff, and volunteers.

