Central Region OPP laid 1,328 driving-related charges over the long weekend.

Operation Impact ran over Thanksgiving, with the OPP focused on the “Big Four” of road safety.

Speeding was by far the most common offence, making up 782 of the charges, and a further 21 for stunt driving or racing. Improper use of seatbelts accounted for 31 charges, impaired driving 28, and four for distracted driving.

Police also laid 462 charges for other offences on OPP-patrolled roads, trails, and waterways.

It comes with a grim reminder from officials that 50 people have died on Central Region’s roadways this year, up almost 50 per cent from last year. Police ask drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and report dangerous drivers to 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1.