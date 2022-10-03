A strike could be looming for educational support workers in Ontario.

Almost 96% of members of the union representing caretakers, educational assistants, librarians, and other workers have voted in support of walking off the job if they don’t come to an agreement with the province.

The union is demanding a wage increase of 11.7 per cent this year, to allow the lowest-paid employees in the school system to cope with inflation.

The government has offered two per cent more to those earning under $40 thousand a year, and 1.25 per cent to everyone else.