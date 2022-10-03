Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Toronto’s Deputy Mayor charged with sexual assault in Bracebridge

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
The Bracebridge OPP has charged Michael Thompson with two counts of sexual assault.

Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP says a report was filed in Sept. 2022 alleging the sexual assaults happened at a private residence in Muskoka earlier this year. 

No further details were given by police to protect the identity of the victims. 

The 62-year-old has a court date scheduled in Bracebridge on Nov. 1.

Puzio asks anyone with more information about what happened to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Since news of the charges broke last week, Toronto Mayor John Tory has released a statement saying Thompson has agreed to step down as chair of council’s economic development committee and as deputy mayor.  He is seeking re-election in this month’s municipal election.

