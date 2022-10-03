The Bracebridge OPP has charged Michael Thompson with two counts of sexual assault.

Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP says a report was filed in Sept. 2022 alleging the sexual assaults happened at a private residence in Muskoka earlier this year.

No further details were given by police to protect the identity of the victims.

The 62-year-old has a court date scheduled in Bracebridge on Nov. 1.

Puzio asks anyone with more information about what happened to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Since news of the charges broke last week, Toronto Mayor John Tory has released a statement saying Thompson has agreed to step down as chair of council’s economic development committee and as deputy mayor. He is seeking re-election in this month’s municipal election.