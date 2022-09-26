A Huntsville man has been charged with aggravated assault after an early morning dispute.

Huntsville OPP says officers responded to a house on Ravenscliffe Rd. just after midnight Monday, and arrested a 66-year-old man.

Officials say the man’s victim was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is being held in custody ahead of a Sept. 28 court date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.