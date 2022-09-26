The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has launched a new tool on its website to monitor the current level of risk of COVID-19 in its medical region.

The tool is based on five indicators: percent positivity of PCR tests, local cases, hospitalizations, institutional outbreaks, and wastewater surveillance. Health unit officials say the indicators are monitored weekly.

The tool has five levels: lower, moderate, high, or very high. With each level, officials say guidance is given on what actions need to be taken and what the health unit is doing.

The current COVID-19 community risk level is moderate.

“As the virus continues to spread in our communities, we encourage everyone to be aware of the community risk level and to assess their own personal circumstances that could put them at higher risk, and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of health. “The more layers of protection you take against COVID-19, the more your personal risk can decrease.”