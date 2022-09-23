Three dogs have been reported as stolen from Moose Deer Point First Nation.

Provincial Constable Adrian Woods says the police are asking for the public’s help finding the missing hounds.

He explains the dogs were taken from a residence on Sept. 16 without permission and taken to another location. Woods says it’s not known if the dogs are together or if they have been separated.

The dogs are described as: a three-year-old female black Great Dane with white toes and a white patch on her chest, a one-year-old male Bull Mastiff, brindle in colour with white on his chest, a 14 to 15-year-old Collie mix, beige and white in colour.

Woods asks anyone with information about where the dogs are to call the Bracebridge OPP Detachment at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.