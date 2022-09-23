Listen Live
“Don’t Freeze” The Clozer Giveaway

Enjoy the flexibility and peace of mind that your investments are protected this winter!

Enter for your chance to win a Do It YourselfThe Clozer II” Complete Plumbing and Winterizing System courtesy of The Clozer!

The Clozer” is designed to pump non-toxic plumbing antifreeze into the domestic water system to prevent freezing and rupturing of these lines. It is completely mobile and is ideal for camp owners, cottage, boat and RV owners, it allows the user to virtually eliminate the need for costly annual visits from a plumbing professional to open up and close down vacation properties.

Your Complete Plumbing Winterizing System made in Canada!

The lucky winner will be announced Friday, October 21st!

Offer ends October 20th, 2022.


Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

