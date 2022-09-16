The Township of Muskoka Lakes has opened the application process for the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Business Incentive Programs for Bala and Port Carling.

“The township is thrilled to launch incentive programs for the private sector to encourage reinvestment in privately owned properties located in the CIP areas,” says Mayor Phil Harding. “It is anticipated that these investments will have a tremendous impact on the Township’s economy.”



According to township officials, the CIP includes a rule that incentive programs be introduced to assist the private sector in hopes it “stimulates redevelopment and facilitates property improvements.”

The different categories for the programs are: attainable/employee housing, shoreline structures, building and mechanical upgrades, accessibility and façade upgrades, and ecological space improvements.

There will be a township-led information session on Sept. 21 at 9 AM for those wanting more information.