Residential school survivor June Commanda had mixed feelings as a newly painted orange ‘Every Child Matters’ locomotive was unveiled by Ontario Northland on Monday.

Commanda, who is from Nipissing First Nation, shared her story of being taken from her home as a child, put on a train and sent away to St. Joseph’s residential school in Spanish, Ont.

“Because I went from hating the trains, but I’m very happy with this, it just brought tears to my eyes,” she said.

Commanda later boarded the locomotive and gladly sounded the horn.

