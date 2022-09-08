Veteran’s Way in Huntsville is closed as crews replace underground infrastructure.

From Centre St. to Brunel Rd., the road is only open to local traffic until Oct. 31., with exceptions for the Royal Canadian Legion and Huntsville Curling Club.

Tarmo Uukkivi, Director of Operations and Protective Services, says the work will be similar to the recently-completed Diggin’ Downtown project.

“We are digging up the road and working on infrastructure underneath the roadway,” says Uukkivi. “So that includes storm sewers, sanitary sewers, as well as water mains. And other utilities come in and have a look at what they need to potentially replace and upgrade.”

Uukkivi adds that aside from reconstructing the road, Veteran’s Way will also get a visual overhaul of sidewalks, light posts, and signage, similar to how Main St. now looks.

Although the work is similar to Diggin’ Downtown, Uukkivi says this won’t kick off a long-term construction project.

“This was just identified as one of the highest-need areas,” says Uukkivi. “In particular, the focus is on storm sewers and water drainage for the town to meet all of our requirements, especially given climate change and its effect on water levels.”