In the last round of beach water testing for the year, our health unit has put one Muskoka beach under swimming advisory.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) water testing has found elevated levels of bacteria at Gravenhurst’s Gull Lake Rotary Park.

SMDHU also warns of a blue-green algae bloom at Three Mile Lake and Hammell’s Bay in Muskoka Lakes. Officials say to avoid swimming, drinking, or otherwise using the affected water.

Under the advisory, the beach is not closed, but residents risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections, as well as potential stomach illness by swimming in infected waters. If you do spend a day at the beach, SMDHU officials recommend not dunking your head in or swallowing the water.

The advisories at Muskoka Bay Park Beach and Lorne Street Beach have been lifted.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend.

