Going into Labour Day long weekend, the OPP is patrolling in full force.

The Labour Day Long Weekend Traffic Safety Campaign runs Sept. 2 to Sept. 5.. Officers will be on the roads looking for the “Big 4” of road safety: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and seatbelt compliance.

Officials remind drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs is safe when driving. You can call 9-1-1 to report a driver you suspect to be impaired.