With a new school year just a week away Ontario is providing COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr.Kieran Moore, says the portal for booking vaccines will open up starting tomorrow (Thursday).

Moore says while the seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has plateaued in Ontario, he’s expecting another spike in cases this fall and winter as people move inside.

He adds we are also reaching the time of year when other respiratory illnesses circulate in the community and he says there are three steps we can take to help protect ourselves and others.

- Advertisement -

Those are to continue to wear a protective mask when it’s right for you, keep up to date with all your vaccines and stay home when you’re sick.

Meanwhile, Ontarians no longer have to isolate for five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Moore says your symptoms must have improved and then you must wait 24 hours before returning to school or work.

He’s recommending that you wear a mask for ten days after you get sick.