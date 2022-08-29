Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old who they say has ties to Muskoka.
Katie-Lee Tonge was last seen in Collingwood on Saturday. Officials describe her as 5’6″, 135 lbs, with a small build and shoulder-length brown hair.
According to officials, Tonge is associated with the Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Wasaga Beach areas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
