Police looking for missing teen with ties to Muskoka

By Martin Halek
(Supplied by Central Region OPP)

Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old who they say has ties to Muskoka.

Katie-Lee Tonge was last seen in Collingwood on Saturday. Officials describe her as 5’6″, 135 lbs, with a small build and shoulder-length brown hair.

According to officials, Tonge is associated with the Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Wasaga Beach areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

