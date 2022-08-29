The Town of Gravenhurst is hoping the public can help recover a solar radar speed sign or else they will be out around $10,000.

Caroline Kirkpatrick, Manager of Operations, says the sign was cut, likely using a chainsaw, from the wooden post it was attached to. She adds the sign was installed at 1624 Barkway Rd. less than two weeks ago.

It was one of seven installed in Gravenhurst. Kirkpatrick explains six were installed this year while the other was planted in the ground two years ago as part of a pilot program. According to her, this is the first time any of the signs have been vandalized.

While the theft has been reported to police, Kirkpatrick says she’s not sure if they will get it back or what condition it will be in if the police do find it. She adds that if it’s in working condition, it’s possible that the town could reuse it.

- Advertisement -

If they can’t recover it, it won’t be a simple process to replace since it’s a budget item, Kirkpatrick explains.

The idea behind the signs, she continues, was to make town roads safer so with them being down one sign they “aren’t meeting that objective.”

Kirkpatrick asks anyone with information about what happened to reach out to the Bracebridge OPP detachment, report anonymously through Crime Stoppers, or call the town office directly.