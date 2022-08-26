The Muskoka Conservancy’s fishing line recycling pilot program is continuing to grow.

A fourth fishing line recycling tube has been installed by Ayden Veitch, a summer student with the conservancy. It’s situated at the Church St. boat launch on Gull Lake. It’s the second to be installed in Gravenhurst with the other at the Muskoka Wharf boat launch. The other two tubes are installed in Bracebridge at the town wharf and George Rd. boat launch.

The initial three tubes were installed earlier this month.

“It’s exciting to see some interest from the public,” Veitch says.

The Gull and Silver Lake Residents Association requested the tube be installed. “A lot of the line gets tangled or gets cut and people just discard it into the trees or the lake and the problem is that it’s entangling fish, birds, turtles, and so on,” says Joanne Smith, Environmental Chair for the association.

Veitch’s idea is only a pilot program currently, so he says this will be the last tube installed for the year. However, he adds more may be installed next year pending how the existing tubes are used.

“They appear to be quite successful,” Veitch says of the other three tubes. Specifically, he says the one installed at the Bracebridge Wharf has been well used. “I haven’t found any line on the shoreline or in the water since then, which shoes immediate success,” he boasts.

“It’s very nice to see a young person come together and have great ideas to protect our environment,” says Sandy Cairns, District of Muskoka Coun. for the Town of Gravenhurst. She adds she’s confident this will end up making a big impact. “It’s really important to all of us to protect our waters,” she says.

Veitch says the “trickiest” part of the program will be education. “Like anything, education is the most important thing,” he explains. Veitch says he hopes people continue to use the tubes properly.

He adds anyone can inquire about getting a tube but says the conservancy asks for a $100 donation from anyone who does get one.