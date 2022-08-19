- Advertisement -

Health Canada has greenlit a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 years old.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has authorized a ten microgram dose of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine.

Tam says the agency recommends children in the age group who have an underlying medical condition that places them at a higher risk of severe illness, including children who are immunocompromised, should be offered the first booster dose at least six months after completion of a primary series.

For all other kids in that age group, Tam says NACI recommends they “may be” offered the shot also six months after the first two.