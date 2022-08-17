- Advertisement -

There’s only two days left to put your name on the ballot for this year’s municipal election.

Municipalities are reminding residents that the deadline to submit nomination paperwork for the election is this Friday, August 19.

As a reminder, to run for office in the District of Muskoka, you need to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and either live within the municipality or be married to someone who does. People banned from voting are not allowed to run.

If you or your spouse own or rent property in Muskoka, but don’t live there, you’re also eligible to run in the election as long as you meet the other criteria.

Huntsville currently has the most candidates vying for mayor, with current deputy mayor Nancy Alcock running against former fire chief Steve Hernen, current councillor Tim Withey, and local business owner Reuben Pyette-Bouillon.

Gravenhurst has the second-most candidates, with deputy mayor Heidi Lorenz on the ballot alongside councillor Terry Pilger, and Marc Mantha.

Recently-appointed incumbent mayor of Bracebridge Rick Maloney is up against Paul Campbell, and in Muskoka Lakes, incumbent mayor Phil Harding runs against current councillor Peter Kelly.

Terry Glover, mayor of Lake of Bays, and Georgian Bay mayor Peter Koetsier currently run uncontested.

You can view all council candidates, and find information on where to pick up or submit nomination paperwork to each municipality on the Muskoka Votes website. The deadline for submissions is 2:00 p.m. on August 19.