- Advertisement -

Going into the weekend, our health unit has added swimming advisories to two more beaches in Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has found elevated levels of bacteria at Bass Lake Park Beach and Franklin Park Beach in Gravenhurst.

Advisories remain in place at Hanna Park Beach, Jaspen Beach, and Windermere Beach in Muskoka Lakes, as well as Huntsville’s Port Sydney Beach.

None of the beaches are closed, but residents risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as possible stomach illness after swimming in infected waters. If you do spend a day at one of the beaches, SMDHU officials recommend not swallowing the water.

- Advertisement -

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” health unit officials say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.