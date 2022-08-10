Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Visiting suspended at Huntsville Hospital ICU

By Martin Halek
Photo credit: Martin Halek
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has suspended visiting to the Huntsville Hospital’s intensive care unit.

In a tweet, officials say it comes as the unit is placed in COVID-19 outbreak status. The change is effective immediately.

According to the organization, patients and staff are being tested, and outbreak management protocols are in place. Visitation continues as normal in the rest of the facility.

 

 

