- Advertisement -
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has suspended visiting to the Huntsville Hospital’s intensive care unit.
In a tweet, officials say it comes as the unit is placed in COVID-19 outbreak status. The change is effective immediately.
According to the organization, patients and staff are being tested, and outbreak management protocols are in place. Visitation continues as normal in the rest of the facility.
Effective immediately, visiting to the ICU at the Huntsville site has been suspended after the @smdhu placed the ICU under unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak status. Testing of patients/staff underway as part of outbreak management protocols. pic.twitter.com/nW7tIAiHjV
— Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (@MAHCHospitals) August 10, 2022