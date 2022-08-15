Listen Live
Enter for your chance to win a Family Six Pass Pack* for the Escape Room of your choice and a $50.00 Game Card** for Stargazers Arcade courtesy of Zig Zag Escape Rooms in Huntsville, ON!

Zig Zag Hospitality hosts Huntsville’s only escape room experience. You’ll enjoy a one hour interactive experience solving puzzles, codes, clues and problems with 5 of your friends or relatives! Afterwards visit Stargazers Arcade and play state-of-the-art video games with your $50.00 Game Card. Zig Zag is located at Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville and open year-round!

Perfect for your next fun adventure, including birthdays, bachelorette parties and team building!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, September 12th!

Enter Now!

Offer ends September 11th, 2022.

Don’t miss out out on the fun and challenging time with the whole family and friends!

*All Six Escape Room Passes must be redeemed at the same time.
**50.00 Game Card which includes 250 game credits to use on the games of you choice to accumulate points to earn prizes.


