- Advertisement -

The Ontario government’s Throne Speech recognizes that there is pressure on Ontario’s health system but was short on solutions.

The speech by the Lieutenant Governor did suggest the government is actively engaging with health system partners to find ideas to combat the issues.

In the speech that lays out the priorities of the Ford government for its next session, the campaign promise to increase disability support payments by five percent this year as well as tie future increases to inflation was kept.

There is also a promise to spend an additional $225 million to parents to “help their kids catch up.”

- Advertisement -

The government is also pledging not to return to COVID lockdowns saying the province has the tools to manage the virus.

But with those promises comes a warning the government will need to exercise prudent economic management in the years and months to come but insisted tax cuts and spending cuts are not part of the plan.

In the speech, the government acknowledges high-interest rates that are still expected to rise to combat soaring inflation and warns Ontarians to be prepared for an economic slowdown.

***With files from Wendy Gray