There are now five beaches in Muskoka that have swimming advisories in place.

The latest are Hanna Park Beach, Jaspen Beach, and Windermere Beach, all in Muskoka Lakes. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) announced the change on Aug. 9.

The levels of E. coli at the beaches are above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit warn anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

Officials add to avoid dunking your head underwater or swallowing water.

The other two are Dwight Beach in Lake of Bays and Kirby Beach in Bracebridge. The health unit installed warning signs at those beaches on Aug. 4.