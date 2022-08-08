- Advertisement -

McPherson-Andrews Contracting Limited will undertake a rehabilitation project on the Trethewey’s Falls Bridge and the Peterson Bridge.

The work begins Aug. 8 and will continue for six weeks. The bridges will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

The town set aside $525,000 each for the structural rehabilitation and maintenance projects in the 2022 budget.

Town officials say both bridges were inspected following the 2019 spring flood and again the following summer. D.M. Wills Associates Limited recommended that the bridge abutment protection measures and “various bridge elements” needed to be replaced in order to protect the bridges from future flood damage and to keep them in good condition.

Officials note that D.M. Wills is the company that designed both bridges.