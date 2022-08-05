- Advertisement -

The North Bay Police Service (NBPS) is once again issuing a warning of rental scams in the area.

The service issued a release this morning saying it has received reports of scammers taking money from victims by advertising fraudulent rental listings online.

Police say to be careful when you are looking for a residence to rent online, adding reports show postings have been made on online marketplace websites.

According to NBPS, the scammers accept the victims’ application to rent the property and request the victim send initial rent money via eTransfer. After the victim has paid the amount, the scammers cut off contact.

