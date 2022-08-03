- Advertisement -

Premier Doug Ford says hospitals around the world are currently dealing with staffing shortages.

Hospitals across the province have had to reduce operating hours and emergency departments have had to temporarily shut down.

In Stratford on Wednesday, Ford says his government has a plan in place to deal with the situation that includes 10,500 new healthcare workers hired, 31 hundred new beds for patients, and working with the College of Nurses of Ontario to add more internationally trained nurses.

He says unlike early in the COVID-19 pandemic, his plan doesn’t include calling in the military for help.

“I’m very confident working with colleges of nurses, speeding up the process to get more nurses, working with the hospitals and CEOs of the hospitals that we’ll be able to get through it.”

Ford adds numbers show nine out of ten high urgency patients are receiving their treatment within targetted times and surgeries are at 90 per cent of their pre-pandemic rate.

However, he says provinces across Canada also need more financial support from Ottawa to help address issues like these.