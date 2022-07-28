- Advertisement -

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is moving to passive screening of everyone entering the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

It went into effect Thursday morning. It comes as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to loosen through Ontario.

This means that all outpatients and visitors will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure consistent with signage posted at the entrances prior to entering the hospitals,” explain Allyson Snelling, Corporate Communications Officer. “Having passed screening, outpatients and visitors are required to sanitize their hands and put on a hospital-issued mask from the supply of masks provided. This is a change from active screening where those entering were posed a series of questions about their own health or possible exposure to COVID-19. Staff and volunteers will be available to provide support during this transition.”

MAHC’s visitation policy is also being updated to allow those under 18 to visit inpatients. The other visitation requirements remain unchanged.

“MAHC is doing its best to find an appropriate balance between loosening restrictions and our obligation to keep patients and families safe while the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us,” says Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO. “Please remember that COVID-19 policies are subject to change to react to our local situation. Do your part to keep our staff and patients safe by cleaning your hands often, keeping physical distance between you and others, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As you come and go from the hospital please be patient with these changes.”