The third Torrance Barrens Community Clean-Up, organized by Clear Lake Brewing Co., is set for this weekend.

The focus is on beautifying the Torrance Barrens, which Melissa Whittle, Director of Operations for Clear Lake Brewing Co., says has seen an increase in visitors and, unfortunately, more litter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We find everything,” she says. The first year of the clean-up was “bad,” according to Whittle. “People were just completely disrespectful of the environment and there was a lot of garbage,” she explains. Last year, she says they were a bit more intense with the clean-up and found larger items, notably a fridge.

“This year I heard it’s getting a little messy again,” Whittle says.

The first two years of the program have seen around 80 people show up. Whittle says they provide the garbage bags, gloves, water, and even throw a pizza party at the brewery at 4651 Southwood Rd. “In only a couple of hours, we get a lot done,” she says.

“We love our community and we love the Barrens,” Whittle says, adding it’s something worth protecting. “The fact that other visitors don’t necessarily do so, then [cleaning up] is the least we can do.”

The clean-up starts at 10 AM on Sunday, July 31 at Clear Lake Brewing Co.’s parking lot.

“It’s amazing when the community comes together,” Whittle says.